First phase of Carolina Beach condominium complex nears completion

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The new Towne Place condominium complex in Carolina Beach is nearing completion, and there are only three units left for sale.

According to Justin Donaton with Coldwell Banker, late July is the target for the first building to be move-in ready.

The Fork n Cork, which is opening a location in the building, is expected to be ready by July 4.

Of the 12 one and two bedroom units in the first building, three are still available. Both are located on Cape Fear Blvd.

Crews just broke ground on the second building, which will have another restaurant and a penthouse selling for $799,000. That is expected to be completed in December or January.