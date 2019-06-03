Man faces charges after chase that ended with Southport PD crash

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A man faces a felony charge and traffic offenses after a chase last month that ended when two Southport police officers crashed into each other.

Southport Police Chief says Markes A. Gore faces charges of felony fleeing to elude and multiple traffic offenses. Gore is still at large.

Coring says on Friday, May 24, an officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of N. Howe Street. Coring says the vehicle drove off, which led to a chase involving two officers.

The chase led officers on River Road to Boiling Spring Lakes, where Coring said the officers crashed into each other at 50 Lakes Drive and River Road. The suspect’s vehicle was found less than a mile from the scene on 50 Lakes Drive.

Coring said neither officer was hurt, but both cruisers sustained moderate damage. He said the officers have more than 30 years combined experience. Each has worked for Southport PD since March.

The crash caused about $20,000 in damage to the cruisers, Coring says.

Records show Gore has a criminal history that includes several arrests for drug possession.