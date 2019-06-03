New Hanover senior Blake Walston drafted 26th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Arizona Diamondbacks made a splash on Monday night by drafting New Hanover High School senior Blake Walston with the 26th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Walston was dominant in his senior season for the Wildcats. The southpaw went a perfect 12-0 on the mound with a 0.20 ERA. He struck out 129 hitters in 68.2 innings pitched.

- Advertisement -

He was the second high school player selected by the Diamondbacks on Monday night in the first round of the draft.

Walston has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at N.C. State.