Water main break impacting roughly 400 Murrayville-area homes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– About 400 homes in the Murrayville area are under a precautionary boil water advisory Monday evening following a water main break.

CFPUA officials say the advisory affects customers from 6000 to 6400 Murrayville Road and all of Hansbrough Farms, Brookside Gardens, Murrayville Crossing, Rockwell Road, Five Acre Road, Neil Court, Cricket Court, Pine Knoll Road, Meadowood Drive, Candlewood Road, Ferndale Court, Woodberry Court, Welsh Way, and Springhill Road.

CFPUA crews are on the scene of the break to make repairs and restore water pressure to normal as soon as possible.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.