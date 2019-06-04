Body found floating in pond in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found floating in a small pond.

According to a news release, a homeowner called 911 at around 4:30 pm on Monday and said she had found a body floating in a pond behind her home.

Law enforcement and EMS went to the 2800 block of Mercer Mill Brown Marsh Road and found the body of a man floating in waist deep water.

The man was identified as Rick Stringfield, 54, of 3096 Mercer Mill Brown Marsh Road in Elizabethtown.

According to investigators, Stringfield was last seen on Saturday afternoon in the neighborhood.

He had not been reported missing before the call was made to 911.

An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday to determine cause of death.

Investigators say there were no initial signs of foul play at the time the body was recovered.