Bridge repair work to close Midway Road in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Emergency girder work has closed a bridge on Midway Road over Middle Swamp, less than a mile south of its intersection with U.S. 17 Business in Bolivia.

According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation, crews inspects all its bridges at least once every two years to determine whether they need maintenance or repairs.

After inspecting this bridge, it was determined girder work was needed to ensure it remains safe.

The closure went into place Wednesday afternoon and is expected to last through Tuesday, June 11.

A detour uses NC 211 and US 17 to get around the closure. Drivers need to pay extra attention to detour signs and to anticipate perhaps needing extra travel time.