BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WAY) — Multiple crews are battling a woods fire along River Road in Southport.

According to the Southport Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire is along the railroad tracks behind Smithville Township District Park, in the area of Bethel Road.

NC Forestry is helping on the ground and in the air.

Expect to see heavy smoke in the air.

Fire crews ask you to use caution if you are driving through this area.

