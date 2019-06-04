Intentionally Working to Diversify Your Workplace

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Tracey Jackson, Chair of the African American Business Council joined Natalie English, President & CEO, Wilmington Chamber of Commerce to discuss the upcoming Intentional Collision: Breaking Barriers event.

The Wilmington Chamber and African American Business Council are working together to bring out members of the community, regardless of gender, race, or job title, to learn about identifying barriers for inclusion, breaking through those barriers, and sustaining change in the organization.

The event will feature a panelist discussion and structured networking. Participants will walk away with a better understanding of inclusive leadership behaviors and how to become an inclusive leader in their day-to-day.

Event Details:

Cost: Free to attend, registration at wilmingtonchamber.org

Thursday, June 6

5:30-7:30pm

Bakery 105 – 105 Orange St in downtown Wilmington

For more details you can watch the interview above or, contact Lexie Alston, alston@wilmingtonchamber.org, 910-762-2611