Marines’ deployment training spreads across North Carolina

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (AP) — Marine Corps troops gearing up for an overseas deployment are seeing some variety as they train on terrain around North Carolina.

Marines are training their urban assault, movement and other techniques Tuesday on Bladen County property in Elizabethtown. It’s part of two weeks of work that about 1,500 members of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit based at Camp Lejeune are putting in before shipping out.

- Advertisement -

The Marines say people in Ashe, Avery, Bladen and Duplin counties could expect to see military aircraft overhead, military vehicles on the roads and role-playing troops dressed in Middle Eastern dress.

Some overnight activities could include Marines on the ground at isolated areas and sounds of blank gunfire.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)