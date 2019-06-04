Match play kicks off Women’s Southern Golf Assocation Amateur Championship

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Match play began on Tuesday morning at the 2019 Women’s Southern Golf Association Amateur Championship hosted by the Lockwood Folly Country Club in Holden Beach.

The event has brought in over 70 golfers to the area with everyone competing to bring home this years title. The 2018 Championship was won by Calynne Rosholt and she is back to defend her title once again.

The Championship round will begin on Friday morning with the first group teeing off at 7:30 a.m. The final round will only feature the top 16 golfers that have made it through the semi-finals. The golfers know they will have to bring their “A” game to come out on top.

“My game has got to be up there, I am going to meet some good girls in the coming matches,”said Amateur golfer Abbey Daniel. “I got to play my game and stick with it.”

Second round match play will begin on Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m.