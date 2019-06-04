MEC releases All-Conference baseball awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The High School spring sports season wrapped up this weekend around the state of North Carolina. At the conclusion of the year, the Mideastern conference released their All-Conference baseball teams.
The conference position player of the year goes to New Hanover senior catcher Kyle Smith. The North Carolina commit hit over .500 on the year, with more than 30 RBI’s for the Wildcats.
His fellow senior teammate Blake Walston was named the conferences pitcher of the year. Walston was as dominant as you could get on the mound, going 12-0 with a sub 1.00 earned run average.
New Hanover head coach Richard Foy was named the MEC Coach of the Year, while the Laney Buccaneers received the conferences Sportsmanship award.
Below, is the complete list of the MEC All-Conference teams.
FIRST TEAM
Tanner Babson, West Brunswick
Jac Croom, New Hanover
Tommy Hawke, South Brunswick
Dylan Jefferies, West Brunswick
Josh Kidd, Ashley
Aidan Smith, Topsail
Kyle Smith, New Hanover
Alex Sniffen, New Hanover
Blake Walston, New Hanover
Zack Zabriskie, Hoggard
SECOND TEAM
Cameron Burgess, South Brunswick
Trey Clucas, Hoggard
Caleb Demers, Topsail
Ashton Evans, Ashley
Rocco Farmentino, Ashley
Sam Fox, Hoggard
Walker Parks, North Brunswick
Jared Peterson, Laney
Mason Phillips, South Brunswick
Hayden Walsh, Topsail
HONORABLE MENTION
Ashley: Trent Eason, Barrett Swails, Branton Jernigan
Hoggard: Maguire Craddock, Jerryd Jones
New Hanover: Jonathan Manis, Chase Nixon, Alec Cortner
South Brunswick: Cameron Poole
Topsail: Josh McFann
West Brunswick: Shawn Smith