MEC releases All-Conference baseball awards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The High School spring sports season wrapped up this weekend around the state of North Carolina. At the conclusion of the year, the Mideastern conference released their All-Conference baseball teams.

The conference position player of the year goes to New Hanover senior catcher Kyle Smith. The North Carolina commit hit over .500 on the year, with more than 30 RBI’s for the Wildcats.

His fellow senior teammate Blake Walston was named the conferences pitcher of the year. Walston was as dominant as you could get on the mound, going 12-0 with a sub 1.00 earned run average.

New Hanover head coach Richard Foy was named the MEC Coach of the Year, while the Laney Buccaneers received the conferences Sportsmanship award.

Below, is the complete list of the MEC All-Conference teams.

FIRST TEAM

Tanner Babson, West Brunswick

Jac Croom, New Hanover

Tommy Hawke, South Brunswick

Dylan Jefferies, West Brunswick

Josh Kidd, Ashley

Aidan Smith, Topsail

Kyle Smith, New Hanover

Alex Sniffen, New Hanover

Blake Walston, New Hanover

Zack Zabriskie, Hoggard

SECOND TEAM

Cameron Burgess, South Brunswick

Trey Clucas, Hoggard

Caleb Demers, Topsail

Ashton Evans, Ashley

Rocco Farmentino, Ashley

Sam Fox, Hoggard

Walker Parks, North Brunswick

Jared Peterson, Laney

Mason Phillips, South Brunswick

Hayden Walsh, Topsail

HONORABLE MENTION

Ashley: Trent Eason, Barrett Swails, Branton Jernigan

Hoggard: Maguire Craddock, Jerryd Jones

New Hanover: Jonathan Manis, Chase Nixon, Alec Cortner

South Brunswick: Cameron Poole

Topsail: Josh McFann

West Brunswick: Shawn Smith