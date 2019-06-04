Pet Pals: Playful 3-year-old cat looking for a family to join

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a sweet and playful cat looking for a family to join.

Her name is Mia and shelter staff describe her as an irresistible furry comedian. She doesn’t need much to stay entertained, a simple cardboard box will do the trick.

If you’re interested in meeting her, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.