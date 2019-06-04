Protestors call out New Hanover County school board over handling of student abuse claims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Protestors lined outside of the board of education headquarters prior to Tuesday evenings school board meeting.

The protest comes as some in the community are calling out the newest board.

Former district employee Clyde Edgerton tells us several cases of sexual abuse and racial discrimination were reported to administrators years ago. He says that previous board and this board have refused to address those complaints.

“The safety of the children, the safety from racial discrimination and child sexual abuse. I think there needs to be aggressive movement on the part of the board and I’ve not seen that,” said Edgerton.

Edgerton says he knows of at least 6 incidents where sexual abuse and racial bias was reported to school administrators dating back four years ago. He says the school board declined to pursue the allegations. The school board has responded to Edgerton before, chairwoman Lisa Estep says the board is moving in a direction to be more open and responsive to conflicts.

“This board is working on so many things and we’re working in so many different areas,” Estep said. “We’ve got a Title IX committee, we’ve got an equity team that’s going to be developing into an equity committee. At some point those pathways are going to merge and so I think we’re moving in a really good direction.”

Edgerton says concerned neighbors may seek help from authorities above the school board to ensure that complaints are handled more openly.