Site manager: Students ‘break new ground’ at Brunswick Town/Ft. Anderson site

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday was an exciting day for some archaeology students from ECU.

The students come to Brunswick Town every year for excavation projects. This year they struck big.

ECU archaeology students started studying the property at Brunswick Town/Ft. Anderson State Historic Site in May.

Site Manager Jim McKee says during their excavations, they found a large brick structure.

McKee says it could possibly be a tavern from hundreds of years ago, and even the oldest building on the site.

“This is something nobody knew about, and we hope that it will lead to a new interpretation,” McKee said. “Either of this site or another site. We know this is Lot 29. There’s another structure on here that’s interpreted as something, but we may be able to reinterpret that structure.”

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the site will host a Public Archaeology Day for visitors to participate or look at artifacts they have found.