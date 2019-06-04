Whiteville City Schools announces new superintendent

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville City Schools has a new superintendent.

Marc Whichard was named as the new top educator at Monday night’s board of education meeting.

- Advertisement -

Whichard comes from Edgecombe County Schools, where he has been the assistant superintendent since 2016. Before that, he was named Executive Director of Human Resources in 2015.

He joined Edgecombe County Public Schools in 1998 as a teacher at Tarboro High School. He has served as Assistant Principal at SouthWest Edgecombe High School and Principal of Martin Middle School.

He was selected as Edgecombe County’s Principal of the Year in 2014.​

Whichard takes over for Kenny Garland, who is leaving next month to become the superintendent for Jasper County Schools in Georgia.