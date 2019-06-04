Your toes will be tapping down 42nd Street at Thalian Hall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A musical opening Thursday night is bubbling over with tap and a multitude of other dances. The Opera House Theatre Company’s production of 42nd Street is bound to be a toe-tapping good time!

Beginning Thursday night you can catch the Broadway musical played out on stage at Thalian Hall.

- Advertisement -

The show runs Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9, June 13-16, and June 20-23.

Stars of the show Stephanie Tucker and Spencer S. Lawson sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory with a preview.

Here’s more information on how to get tickets.