Cape Fear represented in 2019 MLB Draft

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The 2019 MLB draft concluded on Wednesday evening. The Cape Fear area had nine products selected in the amateur draft between the high school and college baseball ranks.

Blake Walston was the highest high school player selected. The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted the southpaw with the No.26 pick in the first round on Tuesday. UNCW shortstop Greg Jones was the highest college player selected at No.22 in the first round by the Tampa Bay Rays.

West Columbus graduate and ECU pitcher Trey Benton was selected in the 15th round by Cleveland Indians. Just eight picks later the Baltimore Orioles drafted another Cape Fear athlete by selecting JMU pitcher and North Brunswick grad Shelton Perkins.

Below, is a full list of local products drafted in this years 2019 MLB Draft.

1st (22) GREG JONES-UNCW (TAMPA BAY)

1st (26) BLAKE WALSTON-NEW HANOVER (ARIZONA)

15th (460) TREY BENTON- ECU & WEST COLUMBUS (CLEVELAND)

16th (468) SHELTON PERKINS- NORTH BRUNSWICK & James Madison (BALTIMORE)

19th (575) ZARION SHARPE- UNCW (ST. LOUIS)

19th (579) TURNER BROWN-ECU & WHITEVILLE (ROCKIES)

30th (896) JUSTIN CRUMP- UNCW (SAN FRANCISCO)

36th (1082) KYLE SMITH- NEW HANOVER (ARIZONA)

37th (1106) COLE WEISS- UNCW (SAN FRANCISCO)