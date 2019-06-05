Carolina Shores warns residents, visitors about bear sightings

CAROLINA SHORES, NC (WWAY) — If you live or visit Carolina Shores, the town wants you to be aware about bears in the area.

According to a news release, the town has been made aware of several bear sightings in the last couple of weeks. If you see a bear, contact North Carolina Bear Biologist John Henry Harrelson at (910) 874-2725. Harrelson will take your complaint and help with tracking and relocating the bear.

Here are some tips from the NC Wildlife Resources Commission regarding bears:

If you see a bear, do not run away. Back up and slowly walk away

Keep children nearby and keep pets locked up

Never approach a bear and do not surround or corner a bear

Never feed bears or other wild animals, even if they look hungry or tame

Keep garbage, food scraps, and pet food locked away

According to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, black bears are the only species of bear found in North Carolina. Experts say they are usually very shy and non-aggressive.