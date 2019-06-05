Coastal Christian hoops senior signs with CFCC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Kamron Greene completed one of his life long dreams on Wednesday afternoon. The Coastal Christian guard signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball at Cape Fear Community College.

Greene help lead the Centurions to 78 wins during his four years of high school. That included making it to the second round of the state tournament this season. It was a emotional day for Kamron, but he knew that it would be.

“I knew it was going to be emotional because of all the hard work and all the sacrifices my family has made for me,”said Greene. “Knowing that I get to go play college basketball, really means a lot.”

Greene will play under new Sea Devils head coach Mark Lane this season for CFCC. Lane takes over for Ryan Mantlo who stepped down at the end of last season.