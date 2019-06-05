Could GA abortion bill push movie makers to NC?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina lawmakers failed to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the ‘Born Alive’ abortion bill Wednesday.

The override comes just weeks after Georgia’s governor signed a near total abortion ban.

- Advertisement -

That has many people in the film industry threatening to pull projects from the Peach State.

For now though, that is not translating to more movie making in North Carolina.

The Wilmington Regional Film Commission and Screen Gems Studios tell WWAY they have not gotten any calls about productions choosing not to film in Georgia because the law is not yet in effect.