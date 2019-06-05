Keep senior citizens safe in the sun

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Keeping your older relatives and neighbors safe in the sun goes beyond protecting their skin.

We invited Tom Pechar with Synergy Home Care of Wilmington to talk about some of the extra challenges seniors face when the temps outside heat up.

Tips to stay safe in the sun:

Drink Up: Seniors need to drink plenty of water or juice, even if they’re not thirsty. Dehydration is the cause of many heat-related health problems. Avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks, which can contribute to dehydration.

Dress Cool: We’re not talking about the latest fashion trends. When it’s hot out, seniors should wear light-colored, lightweight, loose-fitting clothes and a wide-brimmed hat.

Mind the Midday Hours: During extreme heat, seniors should stay indoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. when the temperatures tend to be hotter.

Take it Easy: Seniors should avoid exercise and strenuous activity, particularly outdoors, when temperatures are on the rise.

Aim for A/C: If a senior’s home isn’t air-conditioned, he or she should seek out a public place with air conditioning during times of extreme heat, such as a mall.