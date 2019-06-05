NCAA moving 3-point line back to international distance

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (AP)– The men’s college basketball 3-point line is moving back in the near future.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced Wednesday that the arc will be moved to 22 feet, 1 ¾ inches for the 2019-20 season, matching the international distance.

- Advertisement -

The change will not go into effect in Division II and III until 2020-21 due to the potential financial impact on schools.

The 3-point line was last moved in 2008-09, extending a foot to 20 feet, 9 inches.

The panel also approved resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound and gave coaches the ability to call live-ball timeouts in the last two minutes of the second half and any overtime period.

Related Article: Cacok and the CAA win the 3X3U National Championship

Players also will be assessed technical fouls for derogatory language about an opponent’s race, religion, sexual orientation or disability.