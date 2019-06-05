New plans for property of old Wilmington skate rink

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New owners have new plans for the the popular Wilmington skating rink, Jellybeans, which closed its doors back in February.

The sale went through several months ago on the property at 5216 Oleander Drive.

Right now, the new owner says they are renovating the building and fixing up the property.

He says once renovations are done, he plans to find a tenant to lease the building.

The owner says he hopes to get the property on the market by the end of the summer or early fall.