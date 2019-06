PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teenager who’s been missing since late April.

According to a news release, Caitlin Spencer, a 16-year-old white female from Burgaw, has been missing and is listed as a runaway since April 26. Investigators say they believe she is in the Currie area of Pender County.

Anyone with information about Caitlin is asked to call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1515.