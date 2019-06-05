Three Diamond Hawks selected on the final day of the MLB Draft

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports) A pair of UNCW pitchers, Zarion Sharpe and Justin Crump and an infielder, Cole Weiss , were selected by the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants on Wednesday in the Major League Baseball draft.

The Cardinals used their pick in the 19th round to draft Sharpe while Crump and Weiss went to the Giants in the 30th and 37th rounds, respectively.

The trio joins shortstop Greg Jones , who went in the first round, 22nd overall, to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sharpe posted a 3-3 record and compiled a 4.21 earned run average over 16 appearances, including 13 starts. The lefthander struck out 61 in 57.2 innings and held opponents to a .220 batting average.

Over his last four starts of the season, Sharpe allowed just four earned runs in 24 innings of work (1.50 ERA) and struck out 27 (10.1 K/9).

He held Colonial Athletic Association regular season champion Elon to two hits and no runs over 6.1 innings while tying his career-high of 10 strikeouts. In the conference tournament, Sharpe struck out seven and allowed one run on seven hits in 7.1 innings in a win over William & Mary.

Crump went 3-0 and posted a 3.48 ERA in 20 appearances this season. The righthander returned to action after missing both the 2017 and 2018 seasons due to arm injuries. Crump struck out 34 in 20.2 innings (14.8 K/9) and was credited with wins against Toledo, Memphis and Towson.

Weiss rounded out UNCW’s three selections on the final day, going in the 37th round, also to the Giants. As a junior, Weiss led the CAA with a career-high 78 hits and earned first-team All-CAA honors at third base. The Winston-Salem, N.C., native hit .305 on the season with 13 doubles, four triples and four home runs. He scored 38 runs and drove in a career-high 49. Weiss was named to the CAA All-Tournament team for the second straight season as the Seahawks recorded the first back-to-back championships in the CAA since 2002-03.

UNCW had at least four players drafted for the sixth consecutive season and has had a player drafted each season since 2008.