Undocumented immigrant charged with child sex crimes, immigration warrant

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County detectives have charged an undocumented immigrant with child sex crimes.

According to a news release, Edis Donaldo Maldonado-Ortez, 40, from Honduras, been living and working in the Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick County areas. Deputies have charged him with one felony count of statutory rape of a child less that 15 years old, one felony count of indecent liberties with a child and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery. Investigators say the charges were the result of an investigation of allegations brought against Maldonado by a 13-year-old girl.

- Advertisement -

Maldonado also has an active and outstanding administrative warrant for an immigration violation issued in 2017 by the Bureau of Immigration and Customs.

Maldonado is in the Pender County Jail under a secured $300,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who has information about this investigator or Maldonado to call Det. Sgt. Steve Clinard at (910) 259-1437.