Viewers pick Trask Middle School teacher as WWAY’s ‘Teacher of the Year’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Trask Middle School teacher is WWAY and Mattress & Furniture Liquidators’ “Teacher of the Year.”

During the 2018-19 school year, WWAY introduced viewers to dozens of exceptional teachers in our weekly “Teacher of the Week” series. Between May 28 and June 2, we asked viewers to vote on their favorite teacher.

Amber Adams received 636 votes or 18-percent of the total 3,560 votes cast.

During a surprise visit to her classroom Tuesday morning, we presented Adams with a $200 prize.

She said her principal, Maggie Rollinson, made a special QR code and distributed fliers in the cafeteria and other locations on campus encouraging students and staff to scan the code with their cell phone and vote for Adams.

Considering all the great teachers who were part of this friendly competition, Adams said it was an honor to win.

“It feels great especially since a lot of their stories, which are similar to mine, are amazing and they’re all great teachers as well so it feels really good,” she said. “My students are super supportive, and their parents and really the whole Trask [Middle School] staff is amazing.”

So what does Adams plan to do with the Staples gift card she received?

She plans to buy school supplies for her end-of-year auction where students use fake money they’ve collected for earning good grades to bid on a variety of fun prizes.

We’d also like to give a shout-out to our second and third place winners.

Brandt Hart, who teaches science at Cape Fear Center for Inquiry in Wilmington, came in second place with 379 or 11-percent of the total votes.

Wrightsboro Elementary School’s Beth Sanford came in third with 333 votes.

We would like to congratulate Amber Adams as our “Teacher of the Year” winner and say thanks to all teachers we featured this school year for the exceptional work they’re doing in classrooms across the Cape Fear.