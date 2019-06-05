Wilmington Housing Authority proposes new public housing complex

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority says more public housing could be going up, specifically on Dawson Street.

Wilmington Housing Authority’s Katrina Redmon says the public housing complex would go up on the corner of Dawson and 10th Streets.

Redmon says the first unit would have 24 one or two-bedroom units. She says they hope to build an identical second building and a two-story building sometime down the road.

“We are in desperate need of affordable units all across the city and the county, and that was true before Hurricane Florence hit,” Redmon said. “After the hurricane hit and left, we have even more units that we need to have to help with the units that were lost during that time.”

Redmon says they hope to be done with the first building by the end of the spring in 2020.

She says the plans are still under technical review with the city of Wilmington.