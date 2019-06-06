ABC casting for new ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’

America’s classic variety show has been reinvented for ABC Television airing this fall on Sunday nights. The new show will be hosted and executive produced by comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish. Each episode will highlight the amusing perspectives of a diverse group of kids 4-11 years old.

Do your kids talk a lot?

Do they have an innocently entertaining point of view?

Are your kids self-proclaimed experts or specialists?

Do your kids love to tell tall tales?

OUR CASTING PRODUCERS WANT TO MEET THEM!

We are not looking for children who are professional actors, so we are reaching out to camps, daycares, schools, churches and a variety of other organizations in search of REAL kids with GIANT personalities and BIG hearts to feature on the show!

Our Casting Producers would love to come to meet your organization to interview your kids (with parental permission of course). If this seems like something we can do, please contact us right away to arrange the best time & day to tape interviews at your facility; the schedule is filling up quickly and we are only interviewing for a short time.

CALL US TODAY at (818) 666-3606 or EMAIL: KidsCasting@pitmanproductions.com

Please include the name and address of your organization, contact name, email, phone, and the number of amazing kids ages 4-11 years old we could interview at your location. Also please let us know what day of the week and what timeframe would be ideal for us to arrange a casting visit. Please DO NOT include in your email any personally identifying information (names, contact information, etc.) about any particular kids you’d like us to interview.

We are taping the show primarily in Los Angeles beginning in July 2019 and it would be really great to cast kids from all over the nation.

“Kids Say the Darndest Things” is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment, Inc. and She Ready Productions. “Kids Say the Darndest Things” is executive produced by Eric Schotz and Tiffany Haddish and is cast by Pitman Casting Inc.