Civil rights leader convicted of trespassing at legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The civil rights leader who started the “Moral Monday” protest movement in North Carolina has been found guilty of trespassing during a 2017 protest at the General Assembly.

News outlets report that the Rev. William Barber was convicted in a Wake County courtroom Thursday. Barber was charged for not leaving the General Assembly when told to do so. He demanded a jury trial on the misdemeanor charge.

Barber had testified earlier Thursday that the Constitution gives him the right to protest in the building. He said he organized a sit-in at the legislative building because Republican leaders refused to meet with him.

Barber is the former state NAACP president who started the “Moral Monday” movement and now is a leader of the revived national Poor People’s Campaign.