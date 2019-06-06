Home Local News Brunswick First cousins graduate at the top of their class

Cousins hug on stage at North Brunswick High School Graduation (Photo: Brunswick County Schools)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Veronda Turquoise Blue and Angel Jaliah Johnson are not twins, but they grew up sharing each other’s parents and shadowing each other’s life. From the moment they were born, they have been playing together, working together, and studying together for the same cause.

On June 1st they celebrated their accomplishments after a long journey together since birth, and joined each other on the stage at North Brunswick High School as the Class of 2019 Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Veronda’s mother, Carolyn Blue described the special occasion.

“They have been on the path to success since middle school to achieve this accolade and have received countless honors and awards, over 50 college credit hours, and much more all while participating in a plethora of extracurricular clubs and multiple sports. THEY DID IT!! Making history as North Brunswick’s First Cousins as the Top two,” said Blue.

Both Veronda and Angel give all of their success to God and their family for supporting them.

