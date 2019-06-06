First cousins graduate at the top of their class

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Veronda Turquoise Blue and Angel Jaliah Johnson are not twins, but they grew up sharing each other’s parents and shadowing each other’s life. From the moment they were born, they have been playing together, working together, and studying together for the same cause.

On June 1st they celebrated their accomplishments after a long journey together since birth, and joined each other on the stage at North Brunswick High School as the Class of 2019 Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Veronda's mother, Carolyn Blue described the special occasion.