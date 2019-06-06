Networking event creates ‘intentional collisions’ between races

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce and African American Business Council held a joint event Thursday night, meant to connect young professionals of different races and backgrounds.

Called “Intentional Collision, Breaking Barriers,” organizers describe it as a structured networking event with a goal of bringing people together who may not interact in everyday life.

Attendees heard from different speakers, including young professionals of different backgrounds. Natalie English, President and CEO of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, said they had a great program set up for attendees.

“We started with a privilege walk, which is an amazing thing to go through, and look beside you and see how people’s past experiences impact their life of privilege or not,” English said. “And that matters in how we think and do everything.”

Tracey Jackson, chair of the African American Business Council, says these types of interactions are good for the community.

“What I hope people take away are relationships. Because one thing that we want to be a part of, as the African American Business Council, is creating those intentional collisions, where people who are different can come together so they can do business together,” Jackson said. “Because our mission as an African American Business Council, is business growth and inclusion.”

There are two more of these networking events in 2019, on September 5 and December 5.