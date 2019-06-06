Pleasure Island Post 129 downs Jacksonville Post 265

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Pleasure Island Post 129 scored three runs in the third inning on Thursday night to take an area game from Jacksonville Post 265, 6-1.

The Post 129 bullpen was dominant after they relieved starter Josh Kidd in the 4th inning. They tossed four scoreless innings to secure the win for Pleasure Island.

The win improves Pleasure Island’s record to now (5-2) overall. Whiteville Post 137 is at the top of the area standings after two weeks of play sitting at (4-0) on the year.