Port City played an important role in the invasion of Normandy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Did you know that the city of Wilmington contributed to the invasion of Normandy 75 years ago today?

The area that is now the state port used to serve as a shipyard, where a few hundred cargo ships were constructed and used throughout the war, including on D-Day.

- Advertisement -

We have a sinking feeling you might not know exactly how they were used.

Dr. Ev Smith is a local historian, he explained the role they played.

“Two of them were actually sunk as block ships to protect the artificial harbors that the allies brought along with them and constructed,” Dr. Smith said. “This was one of the factors that led to the success of the invasion because the Germans naturally thought that the invaders would aim for a major port but they came ashore instead on a section that didn’t have any ports.”

The Hannah Block Community Arts Center also served as a United States Organizations clubhouse.

Dr. Smith said many soldiers who were at the invasion of Normandy were entertained there.