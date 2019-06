WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Despite the region still being in a moderate drought, the threat of rain this weekend is forcing an area high school to change the location for graduation.

According to a news release, due to the high probability of rain and thunderstorms forecast for Saturday, the Whiteville City Schools Class of 2019 graduation will be held at the Whiteville High School Gymnasium. It had been planned for Legion Stadium.

Graduation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

