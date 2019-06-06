Sheriff: 5-year-old North Carolina boy killed by crossfire

A 5-year-old child was shot Wednesday night in the Red Springs community of Robeson County, according to Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that the child died at the hospital.

Alva “AJ” Paisley Oxendine, 5, of Red Springs was transported by personal vehicle to the Red Springs Police Department and then transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Red Springs police administered CPR on the child until EMS arrived, Wilkins said.

Nothing actually occurred in the town. Sheriff Wilkins says the child was shot during a shootout resulting from a fight between multiple people. AJ was struck by a bullet while sitting in the back of his mother’s vehicle. His brother was also in the back seat, Wilkins says. The two groups had fought earlier in the day and had agreed to meet at the Highway 72 West location to fight again.