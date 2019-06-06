South College Road luxury apartments pass planning board

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– New development above Monkey Junction in New Hanover County is one step closer to seeing shovels in the sand.

The Timbers at Whiskey Branch will bring upwards to 300 multi-family apartments near Mohican Trail along South College Road.

The project is the first phase of a larger commercial development expected in the area.

tonight neighbors crowded the New Hanover Planning Board Meeting against the construction.

“I just don’t see how any of this adheres the people who actually live here, the citizens who live here and how it’s not just pandering for more luxury apartments the we’ve already been recklessly developing all over the county,” said neighbor Matt Thies.

The planning board had a split vote 4-3 in favor of rezoning the area from residential to conditional use residential. A majority of the concerns by the planning board was related to traffic. A traffic impact analysis on the project showed the project will add roughly 1700 more drivers in the area daily.

“It is in the public interest, it is following and furthering the goals in that comprehensive plan,” said Matt Nichols who is the attorney for the developer.

The proposed development could lead to a stop light at Mohican Trail and South College Road.

The project will now go before the county commission.