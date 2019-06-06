Southeastern NC under ‘moderate drought’ as rain chances improve

By The Associated Press

The U.S. Drought Monitor says a portion of North Carolina is under “moderate drought.”

The latest summary reports that temperatures in southeastern North Carolina reached the low 100s this week, leading to increased evaporation and drier soil condition and the moderate designation. It’s the same area that was inundated last year by torrential rains from Hurricane Florence that led to extensive flooding.

Also, the monitor also shows abnormally dry conditions exist along the border with Virginia and much of the coastal plain.

Relief may be coming. The National Weather Service says two areas of low pressure, one of them off the North Carolina coast, will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms through early next week. Forecasters say the heavy rain will create the potential for flash flooding.

