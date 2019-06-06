Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert remains in Brunswick Co. despite improvements

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert remains in effect for water customers in Brunswick County even as conditions improve.

The county instituted the alert for all customers of any Brunswick County public water system on May 28 due to record water demand caused by excessive temperatures, lack of rain and an increased number of visitors to Brunswick County.

According to a county news release, as a result of customers’ voluntary conservation measures combined with a break in the drought conditions, water demand has been reduced to more manageable levels.

But the county says although there has been some relief in the past week, hot, dry conditions are expected to return as we get into summer and the demand for water will continue to rise. That’s why it says the Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert will remain in force.

The county asks customer to continue to use water wisely. It asks that customers continue to irrigate during off-peak time periods according to the schedule below. If you have a water-intensive activity (power-washing, topping off swimming pools) please do these during off-peak hours or schedule during overcast, rainy days when water demand is typically less.

If there is a significant increase in water demand requiring amplified attention, we will provide notification through the media, our Web site, and by sending emergency messages via telephone. Additional information can be found at http://www.brunswickcountync.gov/ or by calling 910-253-2657.

Under a Stage 1 Water Alert, water system customers are requested to make voluntary adjustments as follows:

Defer all non-essential water use to outside the peak demand hours of 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m; preferably after nightfall. Don’t overwater your yard. One inch of water per week in the summer will keep most types of grass healthy. To determine how long you need to run your sprinkler to provide 1” of water, place straight edged cans at different distances from your sprinkler and time how long it takes to fill an average of 1” of water in each can. Water occasionally, but deeply to encourage deeper rooting that makes grass more drought/heat tolerant. Install rain shut-off devices on automatic sprinkler systems. Don’t water pavement and impervious surfaces. Use the following recommended irrigation schedule to even out system demands: Odd address numbers – Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday Even address numbers – Wednesday/Friday/Sunday No irrigation on Mondays Limit lawn watering to that necessary for plant survival. Water lawns outside of the peak demand hours of 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m; preferably after nightfall. Water shrubbery the minimum required. Water shrubbery outside of the peak demand hours of 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Use drip irrigation systems in shrubbery beds and around trees to prevent water loss through evaporation. Use abundant mulch around trees and shrubs to retain moisture. Plant drought-tolerant grasses, trees, and plants. Adjust mower height to a higher setting to retain moisture. Limit the use of clothes washers and dishwashers and when used, operate fully loaded. Operate dishwashers outside of the peak demand hours of 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m; preferably after nightfall. Limit vehicle washing to a minimum. Use commercial car washes that recycle water. Use shower for bathing rather than bathtub and limit shower to no more than five (5) minutes. Inspect and repair all faulty and defective parts of faucets and toilets. Pay attention to dripping sounds. Do not leave faucets running while shaving, brushing teeth, rinsing or preparing food. Do not wash down outside areas such as sidewalks, driveways, patios, etc. Install water-saving showerheads and other water conservation devices. Install water-saving devices in toilets such as early closing flappers. Limit hours of water-cooled air conditioners. Keep drinking water in a container in the refrigerator instead of running water from a faucet until it is cool. Do not fill new (or empty) swimming or wading pools. Top off existing swimming pools from dusk until dawn. Cover pool and spas when not in use to prevent evaporation. Use disposable and biodegradable dishes where possible.

All customers of a public water system anywhere in Brunswick County are affected by Water Conservation Alerts. Brunswick County Public Utilities provides water service in unincorporated portions of Brunswick County as well as the following communities: Boiling Spring Lakes, Bolivia, Calabash, Carolina Shores, Caswell Beach, Sandy Creek, St. James, Sunset Beach, and Varnamtown. Customers of other utilities such as Bald Head Island, Brunswick Regional – H2GO (Belville), Holden Beach, Leland, Navassa, Northwest, Oak Island, Ocean Isle Beach, Shallotte, and Southport are under the same restrictions since these utilities receive their water from Brunswick County Public Utilities.

Please note that this Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert does not affect the use of private groundwater wells or those using highly treated reclaimed wastewater. (St. James, Winding River, Sea Trail, and Sandpiper Bay golf courses use reclaimed water. Other golf courses use wells and ponds for irrigation.) Also, this is not a water quality advisory; this is a water conservation advisory. There is no need to boil water for potable use unless you receive a Low Pressure Advisory notice for your specific area due to other conditions in the water distribution system.