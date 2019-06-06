Three arrested in Pender County armed robbery, shooting

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three men faces charges related to an armed robbery that happened last month in the Willard community.
On Wednesday night, Pender County deputies and Burgaw police searched a home on Tealbrier Street in Burgaw while investigating the armed robbery. During the armed robbery, one person was shot. Their injuries were non-life threatening.
As a result of the search warrant, three men were arrested.
Jakell Markese Newton, 18, is in jail under a $400,000 bond for the following charges:
- 2 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
- assault with a deadly weapon
- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- discharging a firearm into occupied property with serious bodily injury
He is currently in the Pender County Jail under a $400,000.00 secured bond.
Tryon Markel Allen, 18, is in jail under a $250,000 bond for the following charges:
- robbery with a dangerous weapon
- discharging a weapon into occupied property
- assault with intent to kill
Anthony Rasheen Allen, 21, is in jail under a $200,000 bond for the following charges:
- robbery with a dangerous weapon
- assault with a deadly weapon
If you have any information, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.