TRAVEL ALERT: ILM asks passengers to arrive early after X-ray machine goes down

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport has issued a travel alert because of a problem with an X-ray machine, Airport Operation Director Gary Broughton said.
According to the alert posted on ILM’s website, TSA informed the airport of the equipment malfunction. The alert says TSA has called a technician and put in a work order, but the agency does not have an estimated time of repair currently. Broughton, though, the hope is the part will arrive tomorrow.
- Advertisement -
The airport asks all travelers, including PreCheck travelers, to arrive at least two hours early, as more time will be needed to get through security.