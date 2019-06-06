TRAVEL ALERT: ILM asks passengers to arrive early after X-ray machine goes down

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington International Airport has issued a travel alert because of a problem with an X-ray machine, Airport Operation Director Gary Broughton said.

According to the alert posted on ILM’s website, TSA informed the airport of the equipment malfunction. The alert says TSA has called a technician and put in a work order, but the agency does not have an estimated time of repair currently. Broughton, though, the hope is the part will arrive tomorrow.

The airport asks all travelers, including PreCheck travelers, to arrive at least two hours early, as more time will be needed to get through security.

