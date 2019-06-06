USIB and Wilmington Ballet Company to present A Midsummer Night’s Dream

WILMINGTON – The U.S. International Ballet (USIB) and Wilmington Ballet Company will present A Midsummer Night’s Dream this weekend at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center.

USIB is the only professional ballet company in eastern NC and is completing it’s second season with A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a fun story about fairies with humor and romance.

The show uses cutting-edge technology including a digital background which adds twentieth century visuals to ballet.

This will be the first time USIB has worked with Carolina Ballet. One of the lead males in the show is a guest from Carolina Ballet.

USIB is under the direction of artistic directors Walter Angelini and Ines Albertini.

The performance will be held at Wilson Center on Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets for this performance range from $15-$25, plus fees and sales tax.