West Brunswick basketball camp right around the corner

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– It is once again time for the West Brunswick Basketball Camp running from June 10th-12th in Shallotte.

The camp will be in the evening from 6:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m every night for rising 1st-8th grade boys and girls. The gym will be open every night at 5:30 p.m for parents to check their kids in as well.

Each child will receive 3 nights of instruction from WBHS coaches, players , college basketball players, and a special guest! Every night will consist of fundamental station work, games and competitions with awards being given out the last night, as well as our “Shoe Shootout”.

They will be taking registrations at the door on Monday evening, but with late registration your kid is not guaranteed a camp shirt.