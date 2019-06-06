Whiteville to interrupt water service to fix main Wednesday night

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The City of Whiteville says it will temporarily interrupt water service from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

The outage will be in the area of West Columbus Street to West Lewis Street, from South Martin Luther King Avenue to South Lee Street. Two lanes (center lane and northbound lane) on J.K. Powell Blvd (US 701) will be closed at the Phillips Street intersection.

The city says this interruption is to fix a water main.

Please contact the Public Works Department at (910) 642-3422 should you have any questions.