Home Entertainment Wilmington-shot ‘Swamp Thing’ cancelled less than a week after premiere

Wilmington-shot ‘Swamp Thing’ cancelled less than a week after premiere

By
WWAY News
-
0
Virginia Madsen, center, stands prior to the filming of a scene for the TV services "Swamp Thing" next to the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington on March 28, 2019. (Photo: Matt Born/Star News)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just six days after it premiered on DC Universe, ‘Swamp Thing’ will not be returning to the swamp.

According to numerous industry reports, DC Universe has canceled the show after a single season, and the news comes after only one episode of the series has aired.

- Advertisement -

The remainder of the episodes will still roll out on the streaming platform.

The series, which filmed in Wilmington, halted production early when it was cut from 13 to 10 episodes.

Initial reports from the set about the episode reduction cited concerns over the future of the DC Universe streaming service as the reason for the early shutter, but Warner Bros. denied those claims, according to the StarNews.

You Might Also Like

Subscribe to WWAY's Daily News Email

We're everywhere you need us to be. #ThisIsThePlace

© 2019 WWAY TV, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Website Design & Hosting by ChartLocal