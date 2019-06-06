Wilmington-shot ‘Swamp Thing’ cancelled less than a week after premiere

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just six days after it premiered on DC Universe, ‘Swamp Thing’ will not be returning to the swamp.

According to numerous industry reports, DC Universe has canceled the show after a single season, and the news comes after only one episode of the series has aired.

The remainder of the episodes will still roll out on the streaming platform.

The series, which filmed in Wilmington, halted production early when it was cut from 13 to 10 episodes.