Workout with the family at Leland Health & Fitness Day

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You can get your fill of fitness, and feel crafty at the same time this summer in Brunswick County.

This Saturday is Family Health & Fitness day in Leland. The event includes stroller strides, zumba, yoga, disc golf, and more.

Saturday afternoon, kids can participate in a bike rodeo, supported by Leland Fire and Rescue. It’s a great opportunity for younger ones who are getting on a bike for the first time or learning to ride. They’ll have the opportunity to learn hand signals and get safety tips from the safest people in Leland. The whole family can join in on a bike ride around the park so kids of all ages can get involved.

The event is free. All you need to bring is a yoga mat, bike, helmet, comfortable clothes, and a water bottle.

If you forget your helmet, don’t fret, Safe Kids Cape Fear will provide one for those who want to participate and make sure it fits perfectly.

Family Health & Fitness Day is being held at the Leland Municipal Park.

If you’re busy this weekend, you could instead enroll your kids in Camp Create that runs all summer!

Camp Create is an arts based camp held at the Leland Cultural Arts Center in Brunswick County. Throughout the week, campers get to join in on art classes taught by amazing teachers.

They can learn clay, painting, dance, and more. This year, Opera House Theatre Company is partnering with the Town of Leland to offer more theatre and dance classes.

