State lab analysis of car parts could reveal clues in hit-and-run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol hopes evidence collected at the scene of a deadly hit and run accident in Brunswick County will yield more clues about the driver they’re trying to find.

The accident happened early Wednesday morning on US 17 near Leland.

Barbara Cusatis, 71, had gotten out of her car when the car rolled back, knocked her into the road and she was hit and killed by another driver, Highway Patrol says.

On Thursday, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit helped search for the victim’s dog, a Pit Bull-Dalmatian mix, which ran away after the accident. As of Friday, they were still searching for the dog.

Highway Patrol says the vehicle they’re looking for is possibly a 2014 or 2015 Chevy Camaro. Pieces of the car retrieved at the scene have been sent to the State Crime Lab in Raleigh for analysis. Investigators hope to determine the exact color of the vehicle.

Since the accident, Highway Patrol says it has received a few tips from the public, but they’re encouraging anyone to call if they see a car matching this description with front-end damage.

During normal business hours, you can contact the North Carolina Highway Patrol at (910) 395-3917 or after hours at (910) 862-3133. If you have a North Carolina cell phone, you can call *HP (47).