Pender County reviewing AM broadcast possibilities

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Board of Commissioners and the county’s emergency management personnel are reviewing a proposed plan to bring an AM radio station online.

Commissioners like the idea of a county-wide emergency system that will be operated from one control station, with the ability to change messages quickly. The system the commissioners reviewed allows the same message to appear on the county website in text form.

“When a major storm blows into the Pender County region and power is lost, an AM station is a solution to reach the entire county during an emergency,” said Tom Collins, Pender County Emergency manager.

The system costs more than $285,000. The system offers a lifetime warranty, installation, three fixed antenna, frequency stabilizer, wireless links for transmissions and receiving, solar powered portable stations, boosters and more.

It will take three stationary antenna and two portable units to reach the entire county with an emergency message.