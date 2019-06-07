Rosholt repeats as WSGA Amateur Champion at Lockwood Folly

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY)– It was deja vu for fans in attendance on Friday morning at the 2019 Women’s Southern Golf Association amateur championship. It was 16 year old Cedar Park, Texas native Calynne Rosholt winning title, making it back to back for Rosholt.

Rosholt beat Hannah Berman in championship round of match play at the 104th Amateur Championships. She had a five hole lead with four holes to play to secure the victory.

Naples, Florida native Mary Jane Heistand came out on top in the 5th annual Mid-Amateur Championship. Heistand secured her title when leading by two coming into the 18th hole.

The tournament was held in Holden Beach at the Lockwood Folly Country Club.