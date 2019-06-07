Second Helping OIB puts vacation leftovers to use for people in need

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Some food for thought for vacationers in our area: Have you ever rented a beach house, stocked up on food and at the end of the week did not know what to do with what was left?

Second Helping OIB collects leftover food and distributes it to people in need.

Volunteers take donations of unopened and non-expired perishable and non-perishable food every Saturday until Labor Day weekend from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Last summer they collected more than 20,000 pounds of food.

There are three drop off locations:

-The Museum of Coastal Carolina at 21 E 2nd St, Ocean Isle Beach, for visitors to the east end

-The Ocean Isle Beach Pier parking lot for visitors to the west

-East 1st Street